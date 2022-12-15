CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months.

The study says the five states having a harder time finding people to fill jobs include: Alaska, Georgia, Montana, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, the District of Columbia and New York are having the easiest time filling job openings, according to the survey.

The states having the hardest time filling jobs include:

RankStateJob Openings in the Past MonthJob Openings in the Past 12 Months
1Alaska8.30%9.50%
2Georgia7.60%7.96%
3Montana7.50%8.06%
4Louisiana7.70%7.29%
5New Mexico7.60%7.23%
6West Virginia7.40%7.67%
7Virginia7.40%7.37%
8Wyoming7.20%7.81%
9Delaware7.40%6.96%
10Vermont7.10%7.61%
Table Courtesy: WalletHub

The states having the easiest time filling jobs include:

RankStateJob Openings in the Past MonthJob Openings in the Past 12 Months
42South Dakota5.80%6.81%
43Nebraska5.80%6.81%
44North Dakota5.70%7.01%
45Pennsylvania5.70%6.80%
46Illinois5.60%6.93%
47Florida5.60%6.60%
48New Jersey5.70%6.10%
49Connecticut5.50%6.27%
50District of Columbia5.60%5.70%
51New York5.40%5.70%
Table Courtesy: WalletHub