CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is one of the most generous states. It made the list by supporting people, causes and organizations, according to a study conducted by GoFundMe.

The most generous states include:

Vermont Delaware Maine New Hampshire West Virginia Pennsylvania Georgia South Carolina Montana Virginia

West Virginia helped with a lot of different fundraisers, including getting a new projector for a drive-in movie theater, helping deliver meals during Thanksgiving, a “Polar Plunge” to help Special Olympics, a fundraiser to personalize “welcome to” signs to honor veterans, funeral expenses for a firefighter who lost his life trying to save another and support for a high school student battling a rare condition.

GoFundMe says some highlights include raising $250 million for aid in Ukraine. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s “Stand with Ukraine” fundraiser is the second-largest fundraiser in GoFundMe history.

The day with the most donations was May 26 after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.