CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –A plan from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to reduce state income taxes by 10%, is getting a lukewarm response from the legislature. This marks the third time in recent years there is an attempt to reduce or eliminate the personal income tax.

Governor Justice wants to give an average of 10% of state income taxes back to residents. They may do it by having different refund percentages based on income levels. To make this happen, the governor would have to call the legislature into a special session to authorize the estimated $250 million in tax cuts. There is a debate already as to how much should go to the highest wage earners.

“We want real job creators to bring more and more opportunities to the folks of West Virginia. And to do that we just can’t ignore the people on the higher ends, because we are trying to attract them to bring their businesses here,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“So if you take it off the top, the people at the top of the chain benefit more. And we want to put more money into the hands of the people in the lower and middle classes. So, if he could adjust it that way, I’d be fine with it,” said Del. Jim Barach, (D) Kanawha.

And it’s not just Democrats. Republican Senate President Craig Blair wants income tax cuts too, but he says property tax cuts need to come first. A referendum to reduce business inventory and property taxes is on the ballot in November. But a special session on income tax cuts might happen in just over two weeks.

And there is another potential complication: Should the special session on income tax reduction also include proposed changes to the state’s abortion ban? So far, that second issue is not on the agenda but could get added.