CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – A West Virginia infant has salmonella from ingesting recalled formula, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Thursday.

The DHHR, Bureau for Public Health and local health partners, have confirmed the case was from the formula.

Last week, the FDA and CDC announced they were investigating four complaints of infant illness related to products produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility located in Sturgis, Michigan. The products in question were received from September 6, 2021 to December 18, 2021. At least four infants have been hospitalized and one has died from cases of Cronobacter and salmonella.

Abbott issued a voluntary recall of powdered infant formula from Similac, Alimentum or EleCare with the following product codes which can be found on the container:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and

The code contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

The expiration date is April 1, 2022 (APR 2022) or later

These products are widely distributed across the United States and other countries. Formulas matching the codes provided above could be contaminated with Cronobacter. These bacteria can cause severe foodborne illness in infants with newborns being especially high risk.

The West Virginia DHHR first issued a warning about the products on Feb. 18.

“Parents and caregivers with infants on formula should immediately review the formula to ensure they are not using a recalled product,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “They should seek immediate medical care if their infant has consumed recalled formula and is experiencing signs and symptoms of Cronobacter or Salmonella infection: diarrhea, poor feeding, irritability, vomiting, or blood in their stool.”

Symptoms to look for:

Poor feeding

Irritability

Temperature changes

Jaundice

Grunting breaths

Abnormal movements

Diarea

Vomiting

Bloody stool

According to the WBDHHR, products that do not contain the information listed above are not affected, including liquid formula and metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Parents and caregivers with a sick infant who has consumed a recalled product are encouraged to keep opened or unopened cans of recalled formula in the instance that the local health department would like to sample the product.

The DHHR also stated that families who purchase infant formula with WIC benefits should reach out to their WIC clinic to return any open or unopened recalled products.