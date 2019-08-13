West Virginia Invests Program sending some students to community college for free

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The upcoming fall semester will be the first time that students are attending community college using the new West Virginia Invests program.

The initiative covers tuition and fees for certificate and associate degree programs in high demand fields for students who qualify. Since the application went live earlier this year 4,709 people have submitted applications to participate in the West Virginia Invests Program. Of those 1,041 have been certified as eligible for a total of $3,723,843 awarded. Another 1,056 applicants would have been eligible but have enough scholarships and grants to cover their tuition.

“They didn’t know they were eligible for those grants so just by applying for the Invests grant we are finding out oh wait you already have financial aid that is available to you,” said Vice Chancellor for the West Virginia Higher Education Office Matt Turner.

The West Virginia Legislature budgeted $10 million total for the program.

Some of the most popular career paths students have applied for are health care fields, business administration and management and information technology.

For more information on the West Virginia Invests Program, you can visit their website.