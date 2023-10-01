(WBOY) – WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s Most and Least Diverse States in America. But where does West Virginia fall on this list?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, and religious and political diversity to determine where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S.

West Virginia is ranked the least diverse state in America, ranking number 50 for overall diversity.

California ranked number 1 overall, number one in socio-economic and cultural diversity, 11th for economic, and 9th for household diversity.

Texas followed at second overall, and Hawaii came in at number 3 on the list.

In Income Diversity, Utah comes in first, Minnesota second, and Delaware third. Louisiana, West Virginia, and Mississippi ranking 48th, 49th and 50th respectively.

Massachusetts takes the top spot for Educational-Attainment Diversity, with California and New York coming in second and third, respectively. The least-ranked states are Iowa at 48th, Wyoming at 49th, and West Virginia 50th.

West Virginia did make the top ten for the study’s Marital Status Diversity, ranking in sixth place. Mississippi, Louisiana, and New Mexico ranked in the top three, while Minnesota, Idaho, and Utah ranked in the bottom three.