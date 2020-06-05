CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – JCPenney is permanently closing 154 stores across 20 states this summer as part of its bankruptcy plan, but the stores in Barboursville and downtown Charleston are not among them.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protecting in mid-May, one of the most high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy protection after being hit hard by the coronavirus.
At the time the 118-year old company was struggling to overcome a mountain of debt, made worse when the pandemic forced the temporary closure of all its stores.
Friday, the company announced the closures – and the JCPenney stores in the Charleston Town Center Mall and Huntington Mall were not on the list. In fact, no stores in West Virginia were on the list.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ODOT reminds drivers to slow down after several crews struck across the state
- West Virginia JCPenney stores not on hit list
- WV COVID-19 death toll climbs above 80
- LIVE: President Trump addresses May job numbers
- Unemployment rate falls to 13.3%, US adds 2.5 million jobs
- To swim or not to swim? WV’s confusing pool policies
- Bicyclist accused of assaulting teens over protest flyers along Maryland trail
- 13 things to do this weekend (June 5 – June 7, 2020)
- YouTube celebrity Jake Paul faces charges after mall riot
- Play it safe: Mardi Gras Casino to reopen with new protocols