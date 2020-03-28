West Virginia Laborers’ District Council makes second COVID-19 community donation

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council recently donated eye protection to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in what organizers describes as “its community assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The donation consisted of 30 pairs of safety glasses and three pairs of safety goggles.

“Eyes are an entryway for diseases, so it is critical to protect your eyes during this time,” Craig Harvey, business manager of the West Virginia and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council, says.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office contacted the West Virginia Laborers’ Training Center seeking ideas on where to find eye protection. Since the center required eye protection in multiple classes, the training center had its own supply that it could donate.

“This eye protection adds an extra layer of defense for the men and women of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office where COVID-19 is just one of the dangers they protect against,” Ross McPherson, administrator of the West Virginia Laborers’ Training Center, says.

“The Wood County Sheriff’s Office thanks the West Virginia Laborers for their tremendous support,” Lt. J.T. Murphy of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office says.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council donated personal protective equipment such as masks, suits, gloves and disinfectant to the Camden Clark Medical Center.

“It means a lot to us to have the supplies to help the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and health care workers who are going above and beyond during this crisis,” says Jessie King, president of the West Virginia and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council and Business Manager of Laborers’ Local 1085.

