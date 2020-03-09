West Virginia launches coronavirus information hotline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say a new information hotline has been created to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. No cases of the virus have been reported in West Virginia.

The hotline is provided through the emergency preparedness partnership between DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia Poison Center, according to the WVDHHR’s website.

“This hotline is yet another example of the proactive measures we’re taking to help our fellow West Virginians stay as safe as possible,” Justice says. “With this great tool, we’re going to be able to provide more people the knowledge they need to make informed decisions to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy while helping minimize the potential for any community spread.”

Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to public health and the state’s response.

