West Virginia launches new vacation guide book

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice today unveiled the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting the Mountain State.

“Nowhere else can you experience the beauty of the four seasons like you can in West Virginia,” Justice says. “We absolutely are a destination that everyone, young and old, should come and enjoy. Today, thanks to our Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby, her staff, and her Commission, we are taking another huge step in letting the world know about Almost Heaven. It’s a truly exciting time.”

The 2020 West Virginia Vacation Guide is the first state travel guide designed in a flip-book style. The guide includes two covers – one for the spring and summer seasons and another for the fall and winter seasons. Justice’s office says the guides will showcase spring and summer content through August, and will be flipped to showcase fall and winter content beginning in September.

When travelers request information about the state, they will receive the vacation guide, along with a new guide to West Virginia’s state parks and forests and an updated highway map, according to the governor’s office. Both pieces were also unveiled as part of today’s announcement.

“Since my first day on the job, Governor Justice has charged me with thinking outside the box on ways we can promote our four distinct seasons,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says. “Today marks another step in that journey as we release a new travel inspiration piece that is unlike any other.”

Both the vacation guide and new state parks guide feature interactive content with the use of QR codes located throughout, according to a press release from the governor’s office. When scanned, codes bring the guides to life in a digital format and unlock exclusive content, promotional codes and more.

