CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There was a tense exchange on Friday between one of President Biden’s Cabinet members and a lawmaker from West Virginia. And it was all about inflation.

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee convened on Friday, one day after President Joe Biden unveiled his $6.8 trillion budget.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in the hot seat.

When inflation hit 9.1% last year, Yellen said inflation was “transitory” meaning it would not stay that high for long. While inflation is now at 6.5%, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV), said it is still no bargain, and she took Secretary Yellen to the task.

“Obviously inflation is not transitory. You were wrong and the people that are suffering, as a result, would really like to know if you might apologize,” Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia said.

“It has come down off its highs a year ago. Over the last year we’ve made progress,” Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, said.

But Congresswoman Miller disagreed in an interview after the hearing.

“Everybody’s paying for eggs. Everyone is paying for gas. Everybody’s going to Lowe’s and Wal-Mart and all of the places and paying more money,” Rep. Miller said.

The House Ways and Means Committee is one of the most powerful in Congress because all spending and revenue measures must start there first. There are some concerns that excessive federal spending during COVID, and now, is only fueling inflation more.

Keep in mind that Republicans now control the U.S. House, so it is not likely President Biden’s budget can pass as is, so significant cuts may be on the way eventually.