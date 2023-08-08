CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While one of the most hated and controversial taxes in West Virginia – the car tax – is not going away, some people will have a chance to get their money back.

West Virginians pay an average of $220 in property tax every year for each vehicle that they own on top of the sales tax they paid when buying the car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because of the unpopular double taxation, the legislature and governor passed a bill that would allow people to get a rebate on the car tax in the year after the tax was paid. But a glitch in the legislation says if you pay the car tax in full in 2023, you’ll only get half the rebate next year. So, lawmakers are trying to fix that.

“I believe wholeheartedly, you know, that we’ll have clarification. And with all that being said, then we’ll have people absolutely getting their car tax money back,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“Yeah, it’s good that we are fixing the issue, where they were inadvertently penalizing people who paid their taxes on time, which is absurd,” Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha – WV Party Chairman.

The House of Delegates has already approved the car tax rebate fix. The bipartisan vote was 83 to zero. The bill is awaiting action in the State Senate.

House Bill 125 was introduced by Speaker Roger Hanshaw, at the request of Governor Jim Justice. So, we know he will sign it when it lands on his desk.