Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill

West Virginia

by: CUNEYT DIL

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker displays an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. On Monday, April 5, 2021, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia’s largest county, two months after a CDC official warned that Kanawha county’s outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.” (AP Photo/John Raby)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs passed the legislature on Saturday.

Critics have said more stringent requirements for the programs will constrain the number of providers who serve drug users not able to quit the habit.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care to fight addiction.

The new rules would take effect amid one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

The legislation would require operators to offer an array of health outreach services. A Republican senator said providers can partner with health organizations.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS