CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. House Republicans have chosen their speaker of the House, but the process is not over yet. The full House must still vote, and current events may be key.

The House Republican Caucus has chosen Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) as its nominee for House speaker.

Many in Washington say the final speaker vote needs to come soon because Congress cannot approve a military aid package for Israel unless a house speaker is in place.

Although he is friends with both candidates, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney backed Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan’s effort.

“Jim Jordan’s the leader we need now. He’s a very strong leader, he’s got a lot of grassroots support; President Trump has endorsed him as well. I think the country’s looking for someone who’s known to be willing to fight back against Biden,” said Rep, Alex Mooney (R) West Virginia.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) also gave his thoughts on the nomination as well.

“Right now, they can get anything out the door, because they can’t even organize themselves. And for that to be done, in this period of time, is unconscionable. So, they have to get their act together,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia.

Even though Congressman Scalise is the choice of the Republican caucus, it must still be voted on by the entire House floor.

Democrats will nominate their current minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Republicans hold a slim five-seat majority in the House, and there is talk of a protest vote from a small group in the GOP that still wants to vote for ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which could put the House in gridlock, as a full majority of 218 votes is needed to win the job.