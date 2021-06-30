West Virginia laws taking effect July 1

The West Virginia State Capitol is the seat of government for the state of West Virginia, and houses the West Virginia Legislature and the office of the Governor of West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

(WTRF)- A full complement of laws passed by the state Legislature will go into effect on July 1.

Actions, Suits and Liens

Relating to when contentions can be revived based on forensic scientific evidence that was not available at time of conviction: More here —> (HB 2888)

Relating to venue for bringing civil action or arbitration proceedings under construction contracts: More here —> (SB 673)

Counties

Relating to public records management and preservation: More here —> (HB 2915)

Education

Providing for termination of extracurricular contact upon retirement: More here —> (HB 3266)

Relating to WV Invests Grant Program for students at accredited community and technical college: More here —> (SB 335)

Environment

Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program: More here —> (SB 368)

Estates and Trusts

Allowing for administration of certain small estates by affidavit and without appointment of personal representative: More here —> (SB 80)

Finance and Administration

Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act: More here —> (HB 2933)

Exempting Division of Emergency Management from Purchasing Division requirements for certain contracts: More here —> (SB 429)

Increasing threshold for bid requirement to $10,000 to be consistent with other state agencies: More here —> (SB 374)

Insurance

Consolidating position of Inspector General of former Workers’ Compensation Fraud and Abuse Unit and position of Director of Insurance Fraud Unit: More here —> (SB 463)

Relating to the issuance of license suspensions to insurance producers and insurance adjusters who have failed to meet continuing education requirements More here —> (HB 2682)

Juveniles

Relating to “Best Interests of the Child Protection Act of 2021”: More here —> (HB 2363)

Labor

Authorizing Workforce West Virginia to hire at-will employees: More here —>(SB 421)

Legal Gaming

Remove the limitations on advertising and promotional activities by limited video lottery retailers: More here —> (HB 2507)

Motor Vehicles

Authorizing DMV use electronic means when providing notice for licensees and vehicle owners: More here —>(SB 346)

Public Safety

Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of State Police Forensic Laboratory: More here —> (SB 613)

Prohibiting the use of class B fire-fighting foam for testing purposes if the foam contains a certain class of fluorinated organic chemicals: More here —> (HB 2722)

Taxation

Allowing counties to use severance tax proceeds for litter cleanup programs: More here —> (SB 641)

Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment: More here —> (SB 34)

Limiting claims for state tax credits and rebates: More here —> (SB 532)

Permitting retailers to assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property :More here —> (SB 661)

Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment: More here —> (SB 344)

To extend the Neighborhood Investment Program Act to July 1, 2026 More here —> (HB 2794)

Editor’s note: Some of the bills originally on this list, did not pass. They were currently pending and have been removed. This list is current.