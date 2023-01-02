CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Perhaps the biggest story of 2022 in West Virginia was the economic development boom, and state leaders hope it will continue this new year.

2022 began with the announcement that Nucor Steel would build a plant near the Ohio River in Mason County. Then, GreenPower Motor Company opened an operation to build battery powered school buses in South Charleston. Then Berkshire Hathaway said it was coming, with a half-dozen other companies. With tax incentives and site-ready locations, leaders predict more good news in the coming year.

“We’re able to compete. I mean we are able to actually for once go out and compete with others to bring real job opportunity to us and everything,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

“We have now become a true energy state in which we supply base-load power, we provide renewable resources, we provide renewable power, and now we provide on-demand power,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R) Clay.

The ability to compete with financial incentives is crucial. You can be certain the West Virginia legislature will be discussing more such opportunities when it comes into session next week.

When Form Energy announced it was moving into the old Weirton Steel plant, the company said 500 communities in 16 states bid on that very same opportunity, but Hancock County, West Virginia, in the northern panhandle, ultimately won.