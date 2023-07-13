CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia continues to be very aggressive in trying to recruit new businesses to this state, and that included a recent trip to Seattle.

Many cities and states are lobbying big companies to set up new locations, so this is quite competitive.

Dozens of West Virginia business, government and education leaders recently stopped in at Microsoft headquarters near Seattle. They also made a similar stop at Amazon, as well as Boeing Aircraft headquarters.

This is one of several recruiting trips where they showcase West Virginia’s talent pool, low cost of living, higher education and scenic beauty.

“And we’re able to demonstrate to these companies, that we are hungry; that we want them to come to West Virginia. One of the things that has changed, though, from last year to this year, they’re starting to court us, instead of us courting them. And that’s the most beautiful feeling,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley – Senate President.

“Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are providers of some of the largest data center organizations in the world. They look for locations that are strategically advantageous to some of the national security clients and that is West Virginia. So, we’re there to talk to them about the viability of West Virginia as a location for data centers,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

The West Virginia delegation made its case but is not expecting an answer soon. The delegation also made a recent trip to Taiwan, as it tries to bring more international business here as well.

The group is known as “Choose West Virginia” and it has also made recruitment trips to Silicon Valley, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Charlotte.