West Virginia leaders react to the chaos in Afghanistan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the chaos continues in Afghanistan, with the resurgent Taliban again taking power, there is no shortage of opinions on what went wrong.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner worked as a U.S. State Department contractor there for five years, helping set up the nation’s legal system.

Nationally, many people blame the Biden Administration, while many others blame former President Trump. Secretary Warner says both presidents erred by setting a specific date to leave.

“It is a bad idea. You don’t tell the enemy when you’re pulling out. The statement, ‘you have the watches; we have the time.’ They outlasted Alexander the Great, Ghengis Kahn, the British Army, the Soviet Army and now the U.S.,” said Mac Warner, (R) WV Secretary of State.

And Senator Joe Manchin says every U.S. President going back to George W. Bush also made mistakes in Afghanistan. But Manchin says the biggest problem was the Afghan people did not embrace the democracy we set up for them.

“There was no end in sight, okay? There’s never a good time or right time to end. The people were never accepting and buying in that it was their country and that they were defending their country. Basically, it’s tribalism,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the 9-11 attacks because the Taliban was giving safe haven to the Al Qaeda terrorists who attacked America. So, what happens if they return too?

“Crush the terrorist cell. And that is when a terrorist cell raises its head like ISIS, you cut the head off. You cut the head off of that snake and that’s what was done with ISIS in the Middle East and we need to do to terrorists that rise up again in Afghanistan,” said Mac Warner.

2,448 American troops died in the 20-year Afghan War, thousands of others were injured.

Before the U.S. arrived, Afghan women were not allowed to drive or attend school. Secretary of State Mac Warner says those equal rights are likely to disappear again, now that the Taliban is back.