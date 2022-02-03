West Virginia Legislature cancels Friday session amid winter storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Legislature is canceling Friday’s legislative session ahead of severe winter weather moving into the area.

The Legislature says the decision was made to keep the legislators and staff safe and avoid traveling in dangerous road conditions. Many of the lawmakers have already left the Capitol Building as of Thursday afternoon in an effort to get home safely before the storms hit.

Officials say the legislative session will resume Monday, Feb. 7, as scheduled.

