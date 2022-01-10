West Virginia Legislature sets stage for possible economic development in special session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Legislature is in a special session ahead of its regular session Wednesday, Jan. 12. Officials say this session is to lay out some framework for a big economic development announcement West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been hinting at since last week’s COVID-19 briefing.

According to West Virginia Speaker of the House of Representatives Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), this development is of an industrial nature and would be “one of the biggest in recent state history.” He also adds that the development will create 800 new full-time jobs and 1000 construction jobs, Hanshaw could not say the name of the company involved in the development due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Hanshaw says the next few days are crucial to making this happen and will include discussions such as tax incentives and how they can move around some money for the framework of the development. The company could potentially come to two locations in the Mountain State, one in the panhandle and the other in Mason County.

The governor is expected to make the announcement Wednesday evening during his State of the State address. For the legislation surrounding the development, the State Senate suspended the legislative process and passed the bill immediately. The legislature is now waiting on the House of Representatives’ decision.

While legislators have not confirmed the company, there is a company that has been looking at West Virginia as a possibility for a new location. In September 2021, a steel company out of North Carolina called Nucor Corporation announced approval for construction for a new, state-of-the-art, three-million-ton sheet mill. At that time, the company said it was looking at locations in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio as its potential new site. When constructed, that sheet mill is expected to cost around $2.7 billion and will have the capacity to produce three million tons of steel each year.