CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Legislature is back in town for a few days with a busy agenda on tap. But there is some criticism for it being a very limited session. Most of this session is to finish up a number of bills that did not get completed during the regular legislative session.

The funding of $600 million for economic development in West Virginia enjoys wide bipartisan support. While the economic bill passed, other measures to lower drug prices and fund volunteer fire departments will have to wait. Much of the development stems from the announcement of Nucor Steel building a plant in Mason County that may employ more than 1,000 workers, not to mention construction jobs. Lawmakers want more.

“West Virginia is winning in projects with the Nucor, the Owens Miner, the Green Power. You’ve seen this. So this bill will allow us to continue to do that. To compete for large, high impact projects,” said Del. Clay Riley, (R) Harrison.

“The broadband Bill which passed both houses has not come back before us. And then the Foster Care. These we feel like these are pressing needs, urgent crises before us that we can’t wait on, and yet they are not on the special session call,” said State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier – Minority Leader.

Many Democrats and some Republicans also called for a suspension of the state’s gas tax, or gas tax rebates, to ease the high prices at the pump. The state of Maryland has already done it and Virginia is considering it, but it won’t happen in the Mountain State this special session.

The Special Session continues Tuesday, but that is likely the last day barring any surprises.