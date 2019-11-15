West Virginia library cancels drag queen event after violent threats

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia library says it has canceled an event where drag queens would read to children due to violent threats against the performers.

The Morgantown Public Library System announced it was canceling its Drag Queen Story Time event in a Facebook post Friday.

The statement cited only “multiple threats of violence against the volunteer readers” as reason for the cancellation. A voicemail left at the library wasn’t immediately returned.

The library’s statement says it “remains committed to fostering a love of reading for all ages” and will instead have its staffers read for the event Saturday morning.

Libraries and bookstores across the country have had similar events where men in drag read stories to kids, with some drawing protests.

By now you've heard that Drag Queen Storytelling has been cancelled because of death threats. Almost heaven but not…

Posted by West Virginia University LGBTQ Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events