CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked second in the list of states most likely to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo.

The study says they used data that showed the amount of alcohol consumption, percentage of binge drinking and cost of binge drinking in every state.

The only state above West Virginia is Utah, which they say is the most likely to finish Dry January.

It says West Virginia has the lowest percentage of binge drinkers in the United States.

The top 10 states most likely to complete Dry January include:

Utah West Virginia Georgia Kentucky Oklahoma Alabama Arkansas Tennessee Indiana Mississippi

The top 10 states least likely to complete Dry January include: