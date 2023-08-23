CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several people in West Virginia have won tens of thousands from Mega Millions or Powerball tickets this year, but this week, a man hit it big from a scratch-off ticket.

According to a release from the West Virginia Lottery, the winning Mega Lucky 7 ticket was sold at Little General #2120 in Fairlea, Greenbrier County. The winner, Gregory P., claimed $70,000 from the ticket.

$70,000 is the largest amount that someone can win from a Mega Lucky 7 scratch-off ticket, according to the WV Lottery website. Although the ticket is more expensive than a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket, the odds of winning a prize are much higher at 1 in 3.49. However, the odds of winning $70,000 is only 1 in 140,000.

The game just launched earlier this year in July, and so far, Gregory is the only person in West Virginia to win the maximum prize of $70,000, according to the WV Lottery winners page.