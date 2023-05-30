CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Capability, a family-first mentality and familiarity are several reasons why Planet Fitness says “dad bods” can be a good thing.

According to the study by Planet Fitness, “dad bods” is a term to describe men who are neither lean nor muscular.

A study shows that dad bods are most loved in West Virginia, beating out Kentucky, Nevada and Tennessee, according to a study by Madhouse Labs.

Madhouse Labs’ study says these states love dad bods the most:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Kentucky
  3. Nevada
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Florida
  7. Indiana
  8. Texas
  9. Arizona
  10. South Carolina

The study says they used more than 190,000 tweets with dad-bod-related phrases using geotagging.