CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Capability, a family-first mentality and familiarity are several reasons why Planet Fitness says “dad bods” can be a good thing.
According to the study by Planet Fitness, “dad bods” is a term to describe men who are neither lean nor muscular.
A study shows that dad bods are most loved in West Virginia, beating out Kentucky, Nevada and Tennessee, according to a study by Madhouse Labs.
Madhouse Labs’ study says these states love dad bods the most:
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Nevada
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Florida
- Indiana
- Texas
- Arizona
- South Carolina
The study says they used more than 190,000 tweets with dad-bod-related phrases using geotagging.