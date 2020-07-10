West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

ELKINS, WV (AP) – A West Virginia postal carrier has pleaded guilty to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

Thomas Cooper entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Elkins. Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered.

Cooper held a postal contract to pick up mail in the three towns in which the voters live. An investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen.

On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed but the word Republican was later circled in black ink.

