CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has made the final list of potential development sites for the Virgin Hyperloop One transportation system.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw confirmed the state is among the finalists for the system which would move passengers and cargo at airline speeds on, or under, the ground. The development of the system was first announced in 2017 and would use pods of people and cargo through a low-pressure tube along a magnetic levitation track.
According to the company’s website, the founder of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, says the system will be all-electric. After completing the first full-scale hyperloop systems test at DevLoop in Las Vegas, the company says the technology is now in the early stages of the commercialization phase. The longest test has been 10.6 seconds, with a top speed of 192 mph and maximum distance traveled of roughly 1,430 feet.
We’ll have more on the project on 13 News at five o’clock.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Huntington Mayor: Huntington is “city of solutions”
- Interactive map allows residents to track worldwide Coronavirus cases
- Lawmakers show support for National Organ Donor Day
- Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case
- West Virginia makes final list for potential transportation system development site
- Proposed bill would require men in Alabama to get vasectomy
- High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
- Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher’s snare
- Governor-backed bill makes distracted driving primary offense
- Medtronic insulin pump recalled due to one death and multiple injuries