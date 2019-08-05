West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

AVONDALE, W.Va. (WVNS) — A McDowell County man is charged with sexual assault. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police said the victim is a 7-year-old.

Troopers with the Welch Detachment arrested Johnny Neal Sexton of Avondale on August 2, 2019. Officers said they were called in July to investigate a sexual assault. A woman told officers Sexton tried to have a sexual relationship with a 7-year-old.

The victim told officers Sexton inappropriately touched her. Sexton is in Southern Regional Jail.

