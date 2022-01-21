West Virginia man accused of hiring 2 people to throw Molotov cocktail at ex’s car

Glenn Casteel, 60, of Kingwood, was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, multiple charges in connection to alleged arson incidents, including hiring two people to throw a Molotov cocktail at a woman’s vehicle.(Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office)

PRESTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Preston County is facing multiple charges in connection to alleged arson incidents, including hiring two people to throw a Molotov cocktail at a woman’s vehicle.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says Glenn Casteel, 60, of Kingwood was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 19 on multiple charges from two separate incidents.

Authorities say the first incident happened at the home of Casteel’s ex-girlfriend on April 4, 2021. The charges against Casteel allege that the woman discovered that the insulation on the wire of her phone charger “had ben deliberately stripped back and placed on her bed, to cause a fire when the wire got hot.”

According to the fire marshal’s office, the second incident occurred on Aug. 8, 2021, when Casteel allegedly hired two people to “throw a lighted Molotov cocktail” at the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, which was parked at her home.

Authorities say the arrest is the result of a 10-month investigation from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and the Kingwood Police Department.

Casteel is charged with criminal use of a destructive or incendiary device, conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property, accessory before and after the fact, third-degree arson, and fourth-degree arson. He is being held in the Tygart Regional Jail with bail set at $285,000.