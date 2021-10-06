West Virginia man accused of shooting at a home, injuring family member and killing dog

KELLYSVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Jared Weatherly was arrested on Sunday, October 3, 2021, by deputies for allegedly shooting at a home and injuring a family member.

According to the criminal complaint, Weatherly armed himself with a 12-gauge shotgun and went outside his home. A family member who lived with him shut the main door.

The complaint stated that Weatherly then shot through the door and a bullet hit his family member’s leg.

After making his way into the house, deputies said Weatherly headed to the bedroom. Coming in contact with a family dog, Weatherly allegedly shot it in the back of the head, killing the dog instantly. He is also accused of stealing the family member’s wallet and truck.

Deputies caught up with Weatherly near the intersection of Hales Gap and Santa Rita Road. Weatherly allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and was commanded by officers to get on the ground. After deputies handcuffed and placed him in the police cruiser, they said Weatherly broke a window with his head, damaging the passenger rear window.

Weatherly was charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property. The family member was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and was later transferred to a Roanoke hospital for treatment.