PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philippi man has been charged after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and admitted to “striking her and burning her with a torch” multiple times.

On Jan. 24, officers with the Philippi Police Department were dispatched to a home on Lander Road in Philippi for an alleged domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Sammy Martz

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who was hiding under the porch of a neighboring home and stated the suspect, Sammy Martz, 47, of Philippi, “had hit her in the face,” and officers noted “her eye was swollen shut,” the PPD said.

The victim told officers she “had escaped the residence via the rear window and ran from the residence to hide,” after Martz had allegedly “threatened to kill her and had burnt her with a torch on her stomach and her leg,” according to the complaint.

While she was being placed in EMS care, the victim told authorities Martz was still in the home and allegedly had a firearm, the complaint says. PPD officers along with Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers “then converged on the residence,” officers said.

When law enforcement entered the home and announced themselves and Martz came out from a back bedroom and was then taken into custody, according to the complaint.

During an interview with Martz, he “stated that he did harm the victim” … “by striking her and burning her with a torch on at least three occasions,” officers said.

The victim was interviewed while being treated at an area hospital, and she stated that “she was trying to leave early in the morning” and Martz allegedly would not allow her to do so for “a 4-5 hour period.” During that time, Martz allegedly “tortured her by striking her all over her body, sitting on her and burning her with a butane torch,” according to the complaint.

Martz has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.