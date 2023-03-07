ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested after a hit-and-run in the Arnett area left two people dead.

According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 on Coal River Road in the Arnett area of Raleigh County. At the scene, troopers learned the driver of an SUV involved in the crash had driven away after the wreck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the second vehicle was occupied by Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma, and three children ranging in ages from 3 to 11-years-old. WVSP says Pettry and her 3-year-old daughter died due to injuries sustained during the crash.

According to WVSP, one of the surviving juvenile passengers was flown to CAMC for further treatment, while a the second was taken by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital.

After the crash, investigators were able to determine a person of interest in the hit-and-run, and say Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron was arrested on March 6.

Troopers say Graybeal has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, one count for reckless driving, one count of driving suspended, one count of obstructing an officer, and one count of assault.