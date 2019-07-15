West Virginia man arrested after smashing a guitar over another man’s head

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police arrested a man yesterday after he smashed a guitar over another man’s head. Earl Edmondson was arrested on a felony charge of malicious wounding.

Police say Edmondson had been drinking with two others. Those two state that Edmondson randomly grabbed an acoustic-electric guitar and struck the victim in the head with it.

Edmondson is being held in the North Regional Jail

