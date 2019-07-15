West Virginia man arrested after smashing a guitar over another man’s head

West Virginia

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police arrested a man yesterday after he smashed a guitar over another man’s head. Earl Edmondson was arrested on a felony charge of malicious wounding.

Police say Edmondson had been drinking with two others. Those two state that Edmondson randomly grabbed an acoustic-electric guitar and struck the victim in the head with it.

Edmondson  is being held in the North Regional Jail

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events