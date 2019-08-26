West Virginia man arrested for 52 counts sexual assault, sexual abuse

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CORINNE, W.Va. (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man is behind bars for sexually assaulting and abusing two girls, according to court documents. One of the victims told troopers Francis Keiling, II sexually abused her over a period of 10 years. The alleged abuse happened until September of 2017.

Court documents state Keiling assaulted one of the victims three times in 24 hours in the basement of St. Francis De Sales Church in Beckley.

Keiling was arrested Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He is charged with 52 counts of sexual assault and 52 counts of sexual abuse. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events