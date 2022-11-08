PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday.

Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\

Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. They say he drove to Parkersburg to meet up with this girl, and he was confronted by law enforcement.

He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $75,000.