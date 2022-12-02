MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in connection to a November 2022 homicide investigation in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Warrants were issued on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the morning, and officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force along with deputies executed the warrant Friday afternoon.

Simms was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens.

He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.