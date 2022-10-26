(WTRF) A Brooke County man has officially been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog.

Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, is being charged with the malicious killing of an animal.

Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.

The family searched for the dog, but they were tipped off on Oct. 6 that Poppy was shot by Sebeck, according to officials.

Officials say that Sebeck admitted to shooting her with a high-powered pellet gun and that he was drinking but didn’t know where Poppy was.

On Oct. 8, officials say the family found Poppy dead.

Sebeck could face a felony offense that could land him up to five years in prison and fined $1,000 to $5,000.