MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 12 in Morgantown.

Rodney Stewart

On Sept. 29, the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) contacted troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police in reference to multiple interviews from multiple victims regarding sexual assault allegations, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers were informed by the CAC that Rodney Stewart, 47, of Morgantown, had allegedly “engag[ed] in sexual contact” with two juvenile females under the age of 12 at a hotel in Morgantown, troopers said.

A witness had told CAC workers that Stewart did allegedly perform sexual acts at that hotel “on multiple occasions,” and the victims of the incident stated that Stewart “engaged in sexual contact and sexual intrusion” on both victims “on multiple occasions,” and that Stewart “also showed [the victim] his genitals,” according to the complaint.

Stewart has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000.