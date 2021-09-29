West Virginia man charged in triple shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man has been charged in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to West Virginia State Police.

Deputies say Robert Roberts, 29, fired multiple rounds from a handgun around 7 P.M. Tuesday evening in Kenova. The shots hit Dorian Grice, Damona Neal, and Montavjs Jones, all from Michigan. All suffered non life-threating injuries.

Roberts has been arrested and charged for the shooting. This investigation is ongoing.