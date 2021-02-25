West Virginia man charged with arson in fire at his own home

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man has been arrested in connection to an arson investigation.

According to West Virginia State Fire Marshal Paul Alloway, Kevin Shane Rose, 41, of Summersville has been charged with arson in a fire that happened around 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2020 on Ashley Lane in Summersville. Alloway says Rose, who is also the homeowner, told officials he discovered a mattress burning on the outside deck and alerted his mother who was in the basement. His mother then called 911.

The fire spread across the wall and then the ceiling, according to the fire marshal’s office. Alloway says when the investigation began, the cause was still undetermined. Through the investigation, officials learned Rose had texted a friend that he had plenty of insurance to cover the damage. Further investigation showed Rose was in Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Alloway says it was determined an accelerant had been used during the fire and Rose was then arrested.