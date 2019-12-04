West Virginia man charged with death of a child by a parent

MCMECHEN W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials say a McMechen, West Virginia man has been charged with the death of a child by a parent for a 3 month-year-old boy. Daniel Jacob Messner is currently being held in the North Regional Jail with a cash-only bond for $500,000.00

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Upon arriving on November 18th, officials performed CPR before having the baby transported to Wheeling Hospital.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

The baby was pronounced dead on November 21st.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.