Live Now
Pres. Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

West Virginia man charged with death of a child by a parent

West Virginia

by: John Lynch and Shelby Davis

Posted: / Updated:

MCMECHEN W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials say a McMechen, West Virginia man has been charged with the death of a child by a parent for a 3 month-year-old boy. Daniel Jacob Messner is currently being held in the North Regional Jail with a cash-only bond for $500,000.00

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Upon arriving on November 18th, officials performed CPR before having the baby transported to Wheeling Hospital.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

The baby was pronounced dead on November 21st.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events