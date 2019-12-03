West Virginia man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse involving two boys

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man is facing numerous charges stemming from alleged sexual assault and abuse on two boys. According to court documents, West Virginia State Police witnessed an interview at Child Protect of Mercer County with two victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. They both claimed 64-year-old Frankie Dale Belcher sexually assaulted them multiple times.

The 16-year-old said after buying him a dirtbike, Belcher allegedly targeted him, then sexually assaulted and abused him.

The 15-year-old victim said Belcher also performed sexual acts on him. He claimed Belcher bribed him with expensive gifts in exchange for sexual favors.

When brought in for questioning, troopers said Belcher admitted to the crimes.

Belcher faces six counts of second degree sexual assault and 10 counts of first degree sexual abuse. He is in Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

