POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Pocahontas County was cited by police after TSA officers found a loaded handgun on him at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The TSA says the man had a 9mm handgun with seven bullets and an additional magazine with six bullets.

A TSA officer at the X-ray monitor saw the handgun and ammunition as they went through the X-ray machine.

They say police confiscated the handgun and cited the Marlington, WV resident on weapons charges.