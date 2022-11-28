ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after allegedly admitting to killing his significant other.

The Alderson Police Department says officers were called to a residence on Maple Avenue West in Alderson around 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, after a woman was found unresponsive on her floor.

According to the criminal complaint, when the officer arrived, Marisa Mann Bennett was found dead on the floor of her home. The officer determined major facial injuries were the cause of her death.

While investigating the rest of the home, the officer said they found blood on both the second floor and basement, leading them to believe the fight took place in the home over a period of time.

Officers say Bennett’s car was not at the house, and law enforcement later located the vehicle with a man identified as Zachary Dawson behind the wheel. Police say they searched Dawson and found blood on his necklace and hands and inside the car.

Dawson was questioned by the West Virginia State Police Lewisburg Detachment and the investigating officer with the Alderson Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, Dawson allegedly admitted to and took responsibility for Bennett’s death as well as to allegedly striking and killing her during an argument.

Zachary Dawson was arrested and is facing a murder charge. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail with no bond.