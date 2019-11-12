West Virginia man facing sexual abuse charges involving 5-year-old

48-year-old Alexander Hamilton Sr., of Princeton is facing a charge of first degree sexual abuse.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — A Princeton man is behind bars for allegedly forcing a 5-year-old to perform sexual acts. The crimes happened in April of 2019.

According to court documents, the victim told a West Virginia state trooper during an interview at Child Protect that 48-year-old Alexander Hamilton Sr., of Princeton, inappropriately touched him and performed various sexual acts. The boy said it happened more than once.

Investigators attempted to interview Hamilton in June, but troopers said he left Mercer County and was living in the Huntington, W.Va. area. He is facing a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Southern Regional Jail on November 9, 2019. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.