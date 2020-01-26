West Virginia man fatally hit by freight train in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, MD (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man has died after being struck by a freight train in Maryland.

Montgomery County authorities told news outlets a CSX train struck 60-year-old Randolph Garth, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Wednesday night near the Germantown rail station.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery police said in a statement Thursday that an initial investigation found Garth was crossing the tracks at the platform when he was hit.

CSX officials confirmed that the victim wasn’t a company employee.