WASHINGTON, DC (WBOY) — A Morgantown, West Virginia, man has received his sentence on federal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach at the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced George Tanios, 41, to time already served behind bars. Tanios was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution, a $100 fine, to complete one year of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

U.S. Attorneys recommended a similar sentence to what Tanios got.

Last July, Tanios pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Tanios’ co-defendant got a much stiffer sentence. Judge Hogan sentenced Julian Khater, 33 of Somerset, New Jersey, to more than six years in federal prison, along with $2,000 in restitution, a $10,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Khater pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Tanios brought several canisters of bear and pepper spray to the Jan. 6 insurrection, providing one of them to Khater, who then sprayed three police officers in the face. One of those officers, Brian Sicknick of the U.S. Capitol Police, died of a stroke the next day.

Earlier this month, Sicknick’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Tanios, Khater and former President Donald Trump.

Full coverage of Tanios’ case from his arrest to his sentence can be found here.