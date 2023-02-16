GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man has been indicted and arrested for the alleged murder of a woman who went missing almost nine years ago.

According to the indictment, Ronald Ray McMillion has been indicted in the murder of Dee Ann Keene, of Renick, West Virginia. Keene was last seen on or about February 28, 2014, according to West Virginia State Police.

The indictment states that on or about that date in Greenbrier County, McMillion allegedly “feloniously, willfully, maliciously, deliberately and unlawfully did slay, kill and murder Dee Ann Keene.”

McMillion was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, and is being held without bond in Southern Regional Jail.