West Virginia man indicted on federal explosive and gun charges

WHEELING, WV (WBOY) – A Harrison County man was indicted Tuesday on federal explosives and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Carl Davis

Carl Davis, 32 of Hepzibah, was indicted on one count of “Possession of an Explosive by a Prohibited Person,” two counts of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.”

Davis, who is prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of having two electric explosive detonators (blasting caps) in November 2018. The U.S. Attorney’s office also says he is accused of having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in September 2020 and of having a .22 caliber rifle and four .32 caliber cartridges in October 2020. All alleged crimes took place in Harrison County.

Davis faces up 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.

The indictment is also requesting the forfeiture of a 9mm pistol, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a .22 caliber rifle, seven rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, one 12-gauge shotgun shell, and four rounds of .32 caliber ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Davis is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.