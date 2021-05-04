West Virginia man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Point Pleasant man pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking Tuesday, May 4.

Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Lisa G. Johnston’s office says Dale Randall McCarthy, Jr., 51, admitted that on August 8, 2020, he agreed with another man he met online to pay $100 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, whom the other man would bring to a motel. Johnston says he met the other man at the motel and paid $40 upfront. According to court documents, McCarthy was placed under arrest after paying the man $40.

The court documents also say McCarthy further admitted that he had previously used Craigslist to communicate with minors about meeting for sexual activity. McCarthy also admitted to requesting and receiving a sexually explicit image of a person who stated they were a minor.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on August 12.